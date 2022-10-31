Brown sugar worth Rs. 90 lakh seized in Puri of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
brown sugar seized in puri
Representational Image

Puri: As much as 850 gms brown sugar has been seized by a joint team of Baseli Sahi police and Special Task Force (STF) in Puri district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from the Puri Mangalaghat area. As many as two peddlers from West Bengal have been arrested.

According to reports, the value of the brown sugar has been estimated to be as much as Rs 90 lakh.

The identity of the arrestees is yet to published by the police said reliable reports.

Further details on this matter is awaited.

