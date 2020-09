Bhubaneswar: The QAT (Quick Action Team) of Commissionerate Police has seized brown sugar worth Rs, 6 lakh from Bhubaneswar today.

The contraband has been seized from Tamando area near Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar. It is approximately 60 grams in weight.

According to reports, the police have also arrested two drug peddlers in this connection.

Further details awaited.