Brown sugar worth Rs 6 lakh seized, 2 including woman held in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: Tightening the noose around the neck of illegal traders, the Excise Department of Jajpur on Monday seized 60 grams of brown sugar along with cash money and arrested two persons including a woman in this district of Odisha in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Ananta Khatua of Rahanaja area in Bhadrak distict and Sabita Mohanty of Byasanagar area.

As per reports, the two are said to be siblings in relation. They used to bring brown sugar from Balasore and prepare small packets (pudia) out of it. And then they were supplying the same in different areas of Jajpur.

The Excise Officials have seized 60 grams brown sugar, Rs 5000 cash from the accused persons and arrested them.

The seized brown sugar will be worth around Rs 6 lakh, informed the Excise Superintendent.

