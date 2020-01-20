Brown Sugar worth Rs 50 lakh seized In Bhubaneswar, 5 held

Bhubaneswar: A Special Task Force (STF) team of the Crime Branch busted a brown sugar racket here in Odisha and seized at least 324 gram brown sugar worth about Rs. 50 lakh. Five peddlers, two from Bhubaneswar and 3 from Balasore were arrested in this connection. Crime Branch STF DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj intimated about it in a press meet today.

After getting tip off from a source, the STF team conducted raid near Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and nabbed two drug peddlers namely SK Sagba alias Roy and Tanmaya Kumar Sahu.

During interrogation, the two arrested persons disclosed that they procured the contraband from Balasore. Based on this information raids were conducted in Balasore and three persons namely SK Fakir, MD Sohail and SK Haibul were arrested. Mastermind of this illegal trade is SK Fakir. Rs. 1 lakh 84 thousand was seized from them. The Brown sugar contraband was coming from Midnapore and Kolkata of West Bengal.

Earlier another drug peddler SK Raja had been arrested by STF. STF will investigate whether there is any link between the two cases.

The special drive of the Crime Branch ran from January 6 to January 15.