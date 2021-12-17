Brown Sugar Worth Rs 33 Lakh Seized In Puri Of Odisha

Puri: Brown sugar worth Rs. 33 lakh has been seized by the flying squad of the Excise Department in Odisha.

On getting a reliable tip-off, the Excise Department flying squad conducted a raid near Kakudia chhak in Pipili.

The Excise Department seized as much as 325 gms of the contraband.

The Department has initiated a probe into the matter and is trying to investigate the root of the contraband.

Brown Sugar hauls have now become common.

On November 26, brown sugar worth 270 grams has been seized by the Lalbag police under Cuttack city limits.

According to reports, one peddler had also been arrested in the above incident.

The arrested accused has been identified as Raja Bastia.

Acting on a tip-off, the Lalbag police officials have conducted a raid and seized the brown sugar. The brown sugar was smuggled from Jagatsinghpur to Cuttack.

The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court.

Further investigation in this matter is underway. Details awaited.