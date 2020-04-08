Brown Sugar Worth Rs 32 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Bhadrak
Photo: Twitter

Police seized the contraband while conducting bike checking during lock down imposed for COVID 19

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhadrak: Bhadrak Police of Odisha seized 320 grams of brown sugar worth Rs. 32 lakh on Wednesday. The Police managed to seize the contraband while conducting bike checking during lock down.

Bhadrak Police in its official tweeter handle intimated about seizure of 320 grams of brown sugar worth Rs. 32 lakhs by Town PS. However, the drug peddler managed to escape, the tweet post said.

It has also been mentioned that 339 motorcycles were seized in the last 24 hours by Bhadrak police.

