Brown Sugar Worth Rs 32 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Bhadrak Police seized the contraband while conducting bike checking during lock down imposed for COVID 19

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Police of Odisha seized 320 grams of brown sugar worth Rs. 32 lakh on Wednesday. The Police managed to seize the contraband while conducting bike checking during lock down.

Bhadrak Police in its official tweeter handle intimated about seizure of 320 grams of brown sugar worth Rs. 32 lakhs by Town PS. However, the drug peddler managed to escape, the tweet post said.

During bike checking, Town PS Police personnel seized 320 gms of brown sugar worth 32 Lakhs. The accused is absconding. pic.twitter.com/5M5LSac4G7 — BhadrakPolice (@SpBhadrak) April 8, 2020

It has also been mentioned that 339 motorcycles were seized in the last 24 hours by Bhadrak police.