Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakhs seized from Balasore, 2 arrested

Balasore: In yet another massive drug haul in Odisha, brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakhs have been seized from Rajpur slum area under Jaleswar police limit of Balasore district late on Thursday night.

Based on a reliable information, a special team of Jaleswar police conducted a raid at Rajpur slum area and seized 300 grams of brown sugar and held two drug peddlers from the spot.

During the interrogation, the drug peddlers could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials and hence they have been arrested. A case has been filed under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Earlier on September 4, the Special Task Force Bhubaneswar seized 1 kg 034 gms of brown sugar from near Kumabasta petrol pump in Khordha and arrested one s B.Tech student of Gurujanga in this connection.

It is noteworthy of that brown sugar worth six crore rupees have been seized from Jaleswar in last two months by Special Task Force, police and Excise Department.