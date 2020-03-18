Jaleswar: Odisha police on Wednesday seized 300gm of brown sugar in Jhadeshwarpur area of Jaleswar in Balasore district. Three persons involved in this case have been arrested in this connection.

The seized brown sugar is estimated to be worth of 30lakh rupees.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the Jhadeshwarpur area and seized the brown sugar from the accused. Further investigation in this matter is underway, police said.