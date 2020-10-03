Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Bhubaneswar, one arrested

Bhubaneswar: Three hundred grams of brown sugar has been seized again in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Saturday and one person has been arrested for his involvement.

Acting on a tip off, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Commissionerate Police swung into action and arrested a drug peddler from near Pahala area of Bhubaneswar after seizing 300 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

The market value of the seized brown sugar is said to be around Rs 30 lakh.