Jaleswar: One person has been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh has been seized from the mouth of a fish. This incident has been reported from Jaleswar town of Balasore district.

The fish laden with brown sugar inside its mouth was being transported from here to West Bengal, say sources. The youth arrested in this incident is said to be a resident of Dantan in West Bengal.

Three pouches of brown sugar has been seized from him by the Jaleswar police. The estimated value of the seized brown sugar is said to be around three lakh rupees.

investigations are on. Further details are awaited.