Brown sugar worth Rs 27 lakh seized; 6 arrested in Puri

Puri: A team of police arrested six persons after recovering 310 grams of brown sugar from their possession during a vehicle inspection near Mangalaghat Chhak here on Sunday.

The six persons who have been arrested have been identified as Anil Baral, Babuna Naik, Krushna Chandra Bhujbal, Somananth Bhujba, Balaram Bhoi and Bubuna Behera.

Cops also seized a gun, live bullets, mobile phones, bike (OD-13N-1254) and Safari van (OR-02BH-5402) from their possessions.

Sources said that the market value of the seized brown sugar is expected to be worth Rs 27 lakh.

The accused will be forwarded to the court later today.