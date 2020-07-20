Dhenkanal: With its drive against illegal trade of drugs, the Dhenkanal police has seized 143 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 14.3 Lakh in Rameswaram area of Dhenkanal district. The police have also arrested a drug peddler in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Ganeswar Khuntia. Cash worth Rs 2.26 Lakh, a motorcycle and several weapons which include a revolver have also been seized from his possession.

It is worthwhile to mention here that in the past two weeks, the Dhenkanal police seized huge quantity of drugs during two separate raids and have also made the arrest against the peddlers.

In a press meet, the District Superintendent of Police said that these peddlers procure brown sugar from different areas of Khurda and Balasore and sell the drug in Dhenkanal.