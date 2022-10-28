Brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore seized in Odisha’s Balasore, 6 held

Balasore: In a major success, Balasore Police on Friday seized a huge amount of brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore in Balasore district of Odisha. The brown sugar was seized from Phuladi area under Sahadevkhunta Police limits in the district.

As many as six persons have been arrested in this connection. One of these accused persons, identified as Ayub, is from Madhya Pradesh while the rest five persons are from Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, on the basis of an Intelligence report, Balasore Thana Police conducted raid today and seized at least 10 kg of brown sugar from the possession of the accused persons. It has been learnt that the seized brown sugar will be approximately worth Rs 11 crore.

Reportedly, the said huge cache of brown sugar had been smuggled from the West Bengal-Assam boarder to be illegally traded and supplied at different places of the State.

A bike, a scooty, 5 mobile phones and cash of Rs. 21 thousand (twenty-one thousand) have also been seized from the possession of the accused persons.

All the accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to Court.