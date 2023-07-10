Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakhs seized in Bhubaneswar; 1 arrested

Bhubaneswar: A team of the excise department has seized 108 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. The team has also arrested one SK Raju in connection with this.

According to sources, during patrolling near Raghunathapur Bridge under Nandan Kanan police station, the excise team found 108 gm of brown sugar in SK Raju’s possession. Along with it, the team also seized his bike.

The team has arrested Sk Raju and started a probe into the matter.

Earlier today, the State Flying Squad today reportedly seized 219 grams of Heroin worth Rs 68,30,000 from the Bharatpur and Palasuni areas of Bhubaneswar. As many as four persons including two women were arrested for possessing the contraband.

As per the direction of Narasingh Bhol, the Excise Commissioner of Odisha, and under the supervision of Superintendent of Excise, Sidheswar Beshra, the State Flying Squad conducted raids and detected four Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Heroin) cases today, said sources. All of them were forwarded to the court after their arrests.