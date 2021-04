Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Saturday seized brown sugar following a raid in Khordha. The cost of the narcotics in the international market is believed to be over Rs 1 crore.

As per reports, a team of STF disguised as dealers conducted a raid at Khordha after getting information about the illegal trade of brown sugar.

The STF arrested four persons in this connection.

Details awaited.