Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized In Bhadrak, 4 including woman arrested

By WCE 1
brown sugar seized odisha
Representational Image

Bhadrak: In a major drug haul, the police on Saturday seized 1kg 90g of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and arrested four persons including a woman in this connection in Bhadrak.

On basis of reliable information, the police along with their team intercepted an auto rickshaw carrying four persons near Dhamra over-bridge in Bhadrak.

Related News

Three hardcore criminals arrested, arms and ammunitions…

Pregnant woman beaten to death in Odisha, Husband arrested

During the search, they seized over 1kg brown sugar worth 1 crore along with Rs 1 lakh cash from their possession and apprehended four persons in this connection.

Further investigation is underway.

 

You might also like
State

Three hardcore criminals arrested, arms and ammunitions seized in capital city of…

State

Bahuda Yatra 2021: Sec 144 clamped in Puri

State

Pregnant woman beaten to death in Odisha, Husband arrested

State

Odisha Police collects more than Rs 24 Lakh fine in last 24 Hrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.