Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized In Bhadrak, 4 including woman arrested

Bhadrak: In a major drug haul, the police on Saturday seized 1kg 90g of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and arrested four persons including a woman in this connection in Bhadrak.

On basis of reliable information, the police along with their team intercepted an auto rickshaw carrying four persons near Dhamra over-bridge in Bhadrak.

During the search, they seized over 1kg brown sugar worth 1 crore along with Rs 1 lakh cash from their possession and apprehended four persons in this connection.

Further investigation is underway.