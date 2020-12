Bhubaneswar: Brown sugar has been seized yet again in the Barang area one of the outskirts of the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The Cuttack Central Excise sleuths got a tip-off and intercepted him near Barang. They found 165 grams of brown sugar and arrested two people.

The estimated worth of the contraband would be more than 7 lakh said sources. A bike has also been seized from their possession.