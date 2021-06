Brown Sugar worth 50 lakh seized in capital city of Odisha, one arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Friday seized 575 gms of brown sugar from Badagada area and arrested one person in this connection.

On basis of reliable information, the Quick Action team (QAT) and Badagada police conducted a raid and seized brown sugar worth 50 lakhs and apprehended one person.

The brown sugar was illegally transported from Balasore to Bhubaneswar.

Later, the police arrested him and will be court-forwarded.