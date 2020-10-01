brown sugar seized in kendrapara
Representative Image

Brown sugar worth 2 lakh seized in Odisha’s Kendrapara, one held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: The Odisha police seized brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh in Kendrapara district and have arrested one person in this connection last night.

The arrested man has been identified as Ramakant Das, a native of local village.

Related News

Odisha Police Issues Caution Against Fake Job Website, Check…

14 Odisha Cops To Bag Police Medals For Independence…

Four Odisha Police Officers Get Home Minister’s Medal For…

Odisha Police ASI dies of COVID-19

According to police, the man was travelling from Pattamundai to Aul area in a scooty when the kendrapara police intercepted him near Patrapur bridge and seized 7 gm of brown sugar worth 2 lakh and his scooty.

Later, the police arrested him and sent him to custody.

The police have started their investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Top Maoist leader held in Andhra Pradesh

Business

Petrol Price Remains Constant While Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Rates Hike On Thursday In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

State

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for these districts of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7