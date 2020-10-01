Kendrapara: The Odisha police seized brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh in Kendrapara district and have arrested one person in this connection last night.

The arrested man has been identified as Ramakant Das, a native of local village.

According to police, the man was travelling from Pattamundai to Aul area in a scooty when the kendrapara police intercepted him near Patrapur bridge and seized 7 gm of brown sugar worth 2 lakh and his scooty.

Later, the police arrested him and sent him to custody.

The police have started their investigation into the matter.