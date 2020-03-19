brownsugar seized nilagiri

Brown Sugar Worth 2.70cr Seized In Odisha’s Nilagiri, Three Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau
Balasore: In another major success, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch raided and seized brown sugar worth Rs.2.70 cr from Nilagiri PS area in Balasore district.

STF has arrested three persons involved in the case. Odisha Police DG confirmed this in a press conference today.

The STF team and Nilagiri Police conducted joint raids and arrested the culprits while they were returning home after a feast late night, yesterday. While some of them managed to escape, the police could arrested two of them.

It’s worth mentioning that the State police has seized more than 6 kilos of brown sugar in the last 4 years. STF alone has seized brown sugar of 6.7cr in the last three months.

