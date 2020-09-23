Brown Sugar Worth 13 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Capital, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police and Sahid Nagar Police in a joint raid have seized 130 grams of brown sugar amounting to around 13 lakh rupees.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they have been identified as Dhirendra Jayasingh (38) and Nikunja Jagdeb (50).

Related News

Minor Boy Killed By Neigbours For Stealing Rs 500 In Odisha

Bodies Of Mother,Daughter Lay Unattended, IIC,Tehsildar And…

Puri Jagannath Temple Gates Silver Plating, Measurement…

OJEE Extends Deadline For Online Applications,Deadline For…

The police conducted a raid acting on a tip-off and arrested the drug peddlers, seized the contraband, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possessions.

They have been forwarded to court, said the police, further probe is on.

You might also like
State

Minor Boy Killed By Neigbours For Stealing Rs 500 In Odisha

State

4 Killed By Maoists After Abduction Near Malkangiri Border Of Odisha

State

Bodies Of Mother,Daughter Lay Unattended, IIC,Tehsildar And BDO Detained By Villagers

State

Puri Jagannath Temple Gates Silver Plating, Measurement Begins

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7