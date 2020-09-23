Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police and Sahid Nagar Police in a joint raid have seized 130 grams of brown sugar amounting to around 13 lakh rupees.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they have been identified as Dhirendra Jayasingh (38) and Nikunja Jagdeb (50).

The police conducted a raid acting on a tip-off and arrested the drug peddlers, seized the contraband, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possessions.

They have been forwarded to court, said the police, further probe is on.