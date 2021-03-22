Brown Sugar Worth 11 Lakh Seized In Cuttack District Of Odisha, 2 Arrested

By Atmaja Mohanty
brown sugar seized cuttack

Cuttack: The Odisha police has seized brown sugar from near Kathajodi river of Mundasahi in Cuttack district of Odisha and arrested two drug peddlers in this connection today.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Sahu of Nuagaon, Jagatsinghpur and Raju Jena of Immampada, Satichaura.

Based on a tip off,  the Markat Nagar police conducted a raid and seized as much as 110 grams of brown sugar.

According to reports, atleast one kilo of brown sugar has been seized and 21 peddlers have been arrested in the past six months.

The estimated worth of the seized brown sugar is Rs 11 Lakh, said Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh in a press meet.

The accused have been forwarded to the court today.

 

