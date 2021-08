Bhubaneswar: The Excise department on Tuesday seized 95 gms of brown sugar in Salia sahi of the capital city of Odisha and arrested a woman in this connection.

On basis of reliable information,the Excise department conducted a raid at Salia sahi in Bhubaneswar. During the search they seized 95 gms of contraband worth Rs 10 lakh and apprehended a woman in this connection.

Later, the police have launched a probe into the matter.

Further details awaited.