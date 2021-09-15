Brown sugar worth 10 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Massive drug hauls continue in Odisha. Today, police in Bhubaneswar seized 105 grams of brown sugar.

The seize according to reports was undertaken by way of a raid conducted by the police in the capital city of Odisha.

Durng the raid the police has arrested two persons in this connection, they are believed to be drug peddlers.

The arrested youths are yet to be identified, but from initial investigation it is believed that they are residents of West Bengal.

Based on a reliable information, a team conducted a raid in Bhubaneswar and seized 105 grams of brown sugar worth around 10 lakh rupees.

During the interrogation, the drug peddlers could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials and hence they have been arrested.

A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985.

As per the preliminary investigation, it has been established that there has been a connection of drugs with West Bengal. The team has initiated a probe to nab other interstate drug peddlers involved in this drug peddling.

The worth of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be more than 10 lakh rupees.

Yesterday, that is on September 14 the Special Task Force (STF) in Bhubaneswar seized 1 kg 25 gms of brown sugar from near Rasulgarh crossing in capital city and arrested two youths in this connection.