Khurda: 87 grams of brown sugar valued at around 1 crore has been seized from Jatani area of Khurda district in Odisha.

The drug task force of Commissionerate Police raided 2 places and seized 87 grams of brown sugar.

They have also arrested 2 people in this connection.

One of the arrested accused Sukanta, is a resident of Patamundaie area. The other Dilip Harichandan, is a resident of Jariput area in Khurda.

Sukanta has been arrested from Laxman Nayak slum of Nayapalli whereas Dilip has been arrested from IIT Road, Khurda.

A bike and money have been recovered from them.

Further investigations are on.