Brown Sugar worth 1 Crore Seized From Odisha’s Jatani, 2 Arrested
Khurda: 87 grams of brown sugar valued at around 1 crore has been seized from Jatani area of Khurda district in Odisha.
The drug task force of Commissionerate Police raided 2 places and seized 87 grams of brown sugar.
They have also arrested 2 people in this connection.
One of the arrested accused Sukanta, is a resident of Patamundaie area. The other Dilip Harichandan, is a resident of Jariput area in Khurda.
Sukanta has been arrested from Laxman Nayak slum of Nayapalli whereas Dilip has been arrested from IIT Road, Khurda.
A bike and money have been recovered from them.
Further investigations are on.