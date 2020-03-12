Brown Sugar worth 1 Crore Seized From Odisha’s Jatani, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau
Khurda: 87 grams of brown sugar valued at around 1 crore has been seized from Jatani area of Khurda district in Odisha.

The drug task force of Commissionerate Police raided 2 places and seized 87 grams of brown sugar.

They have also arrested 2 people in this connection.

One of the arrested accused Sukanta, is a resident of Patamundaie area. The other Dilip Harichandan, is a resident of Jariput area in Khurda.

Sukanta has been arrested from Laxman Nayak slum of Nayapalli whereas Dilip has been arrested from IIT Road, Khurda.

A bike and money have been recovered from them.

Further investigations are on.

