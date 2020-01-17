Brown sugar weighing over 47 gm seized in Khordha, 3 held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: Launching a crackdown on illegal drug traders, police arrested at least three persons and seized brown sugar weighing 47.81 gram from their possession.

The held peddlers have been identified as Sanjay Mohapatra of Chhanagiri village, Manas Majhi of Siko village and Mahendra Behera, a resident of Town Police Station area.

Related News

Newborn’s corpse found floating in pond in Nayagarh

Former Bhawanipatna MLA lands in Vigilance net in DA case

Miscreants throw 2 into pond after attack, 1 dead, another…

Youth’s charred body found from haystack in Ganjam, murder…

Acting on a tip-off Jankia Police raided the den of the trio where they were selling the banned drug to customers and took them into custody.

Police also seized cash worth Rs 9.23 lakh along with a bike from the possession of the held peddlers during the crackdown.

Further investigation is underway into the case.

 

You might also like
State

Newborn’s corpse found floating in pond in Nayagarh

State

Former Bhawanipatna MLA lands in Vigilance net in DA case

State

Miscreants throw 2 into pond after attack, 1 dead, another critical

State

Youth’s charred body found from haystack in Ganjam, murder suspected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.