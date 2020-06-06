Bhubaneswar: A number of videos purportedly showing inmates of Khurda jail using various narcotics substances including brown sugar and mobile phones has come to the fore.

Though the exact date when the videos were shot is not known, in one of the videos some jail inmates sitting together and using brown sugar. One of them who was attending a call over the phone was asking someone to send more brown sugar as the contraband was of very good quality.

In another video the jail inmates are seen celebrating some occasion by cutting cake.

It is alleged that the jail inmates get access to brown sugar, other drugs and cell phones as the jail authorities allow them in return of getting money.

The inmates are also allegedly getting liquor with the help of some authorities of the jail.

While the incident has exposed lapses in the existing security measures at the concerned jail, the videos have become viral on different social media platforms.