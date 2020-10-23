Puri: In a major haul of narcotics substances, the Odisha police seized 5.32 grams of brown sugar and arrested four peddlers near at Mashani Chandi Chhak here on Thursday night.

The arrested have been identified as Bijay Behera of Khordha, Tofan Dalei of Nayagarh, Subhashish Das of Puri and Tutu Mallick of Baliapanda area.

Acting on tip-off, during patrolling, the Puri Baseli Sahi police intercepted the vehicle and seized brown sugar worth 53,000 and a bike from their possession.