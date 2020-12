Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Cuttack: Brown sugar has been seized yet again in Cuttack district of Odisha on Thursday by the Markat Nagar police.

According to reports, 250 grams of brown sugar has been seized and six people have been arrested in this connection.

It is to be noted that three cars have also been seized from the arrested people. Sources say drugs have also been seized from the arrested people.

The identity of the people who have been arrested is yet to be ascertained.