bmc employee arrested

Brown Sugar Seized From Odisha’s Capital; BMC Employee Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Brown sugar worth 7.8 gms has been seized from Bhubaneswar on Wednesday informed the Lingaraj Police Station.

According to reports, the arrested man has been identified as Dilip Bisoyi. He is a contractual peon at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Seize From The BMC Employee

The other items seized from Dilip were; Rs 42,000 cash, 5 mobile phones, 40 gm gold and a car.

Dilip has as many as seven bank accounts in his name, informed the Lingaraj Police.

