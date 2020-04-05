Brown Sugar Seize
Representational Image

Brown Sugar Seize Worth Rs.1.5 Cr In Bhubaneswar, Leads To Shooting In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhanjanagar: There was a huge brown sugar seize in Bhubaneswar wort 1.5 crores a few days back. This incident seems to have spilled over to Ganjam. A man has allegedly been shot by his friend in this connection.

Ranjan Dalai of Manikapada Village in Kalapathara Block is battling with his life since morning.

He had been rescued and kept in Buguda Hospital but, as his condition deteriorated, he had been admitted to MKCG in Berhampur, but doctors advised to shift him to SCB hospital in Cuttack as his condition became worse.

The man causing the injury is missing. Police has however arrested another person of the group. Investigations are on.

 

