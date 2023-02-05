Brown sugar & ganja seized in Odisha, 4 arrested

Cuttack/Khurda: Intensifying its operation against drug peddling in Odisha, officials of the Excise Department today conducted raids in different places of Khurda and Cuttack districts and seized brown sugar and ganja. They also arrested four persons for their involvement in the cases.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise officials conducted raids in Haveli Padia and the New Bus Stand area in Khurda Town and arrested two persons after seizing 80 grams of brown sugar from their possessions.

Sources said that the arrested two local drug dealers were involved in the drug peddling case for the last several years. They were forwarded to the court after their arrest.

The market value of the seized brown sugar is said to be around Rs 8 lakh, added the sources.

Likewise, a team of excise officials conducted a raid near the Jagatpur Golei Chhak in Cuttack and waylaid a luxurious car. While inspecting the vehicle, they found 72 kgs of ganja inside it.

The officials of the anti-drug agency also seized both the ganja and the vehicle. They also arrested the two occupants of the vehicle.

During the interrogation of the arrestees, the official came to know that they were transporting the ganja to West Bengal from Berhampur.