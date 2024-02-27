Two Minor siblings meet watery grave in Odisha’s Puri

Pipli: In an unfortunate incident, two minor siblings met a watery grave at Humar village under Delanga block of Puri district .

The deceased has been identified as nine-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter of Shankar Rout of the same village.

According to reports, brother-sister duo had gone to the pond situated behind their house and they drowned while taking a bath.

Some locals spotted the duo drowning, rescued them and informed the parents. The relatives immediately rushed them to the Delanga Community Health Centre (CHC), where the doctors declared them both dead.

Later, the police have registered a case of unnatural death.