Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a brother-sister duo drowned in a pond in Daanigiri village under the Rajakanika Police limits of the district on Monday.

As per reports, the the deceased were identified as Binod Behera’s 7-year-old daughter Mamuni and 3-year-old son Biswajit. The duo fell in to the water while they were playing near the pond and drowned.

Their family members searched for them every where but failed to get any information at last, the duo’s body was spotted floating in the river by the villagers.

The villagers rescued them from the water and rushed them to the Rajakanika Community Health Care Center (CHC) where the doctor declared them bought dead.