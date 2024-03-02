Shocking! Brother sister duo kill self in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a brother sister duo killed themselves in Bhadrak district of Odisha said reliable reports on Saturday.

According to reliable reports, first the brother committed suicide and then on hearing the news of her brother’s within a gap of two hours, the woman killed herself.

This tragic incident took place in Dhusuri village in Bhadrak district of Odisha. In the morning it has been reported that the woman committed suicide on hearing about the death of the son of her uncle.

The body of the boy was yet to be cremated when within a gap of merely two hours his cousin sister committed suicide. A pall of gloom has descended upon the residence on the death of two people in a matter of few hours. However the reason of the death of both the brother and the sister is yet to be ascertained.