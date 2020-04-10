Jajpur: A young brother-sister duo do what many of us grown ups would just think of doing. They have broken their piggy bank and donated their entire savings to the CM’s relief fund.

The daughter of Ramani Ranjan Maharana, Subhasmita and his son Sushant have donated their entire savings amounting to Rs. 5230/-

They belong to the craftsman village of Sukhuapada in Badachana block of Jajpur. They have handed over the amount the BDO and IIC. The duo study in class 6 and 1 respectively in St. Josephs School at Nalipur.