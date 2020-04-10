Brother-Sister Duo In Odisha’s Jajpur Donate Entire Piggy Bank Savings To CM’s Covid-19 Fund

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Jajpur: A young brother-sister duo do what many of us grown ups would just think of doing.  They have broken their piggy bank and donated their entire savings to the CM’s relief fund.

Related News

Covid-19 Lock Down: Odisha Govt Appeals Private Educational…

Man Hacked To Death By Elder Brother In Odisha’s Angul

Undertaking applicable only for Senior Citizens and…

PM Narendra Modi and CM Naveen Patnaik greet fellow…

The daughter of Ramani Ranjan Maharana, Subhasmita and his son Sushant have donated their entire savings amounting to Rs. 5230/-

They belong to the craftsman village of Sukhuapada in Badachana block of Jajpur. They have handed over the amount the BDO and IIC. The duo study in class 6 and 1 respectively in St. Josephs School at Nalipur.

 

 

You might also like
State

Covid-19 Lock Down: Odisha Govt Appeals Private Educational Institutions To Reduce…

State

Man Hacked To Death By Elder Brother In Odisha’s Angul

State

Undertaking applicable only for Senior Citizens and Handicapped Persons: Orissa HC

State

PM Narendra Modi and CM Naveen Patnaik greet fellow countrymen on the eve of Good…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.