Bhubaneswar: The accused who hacked a woman with a knife in VIP colony of Bhubaneswar on Monday i.e. May 31, targeting her gold ornaments has been arrested today.

The woman had been admitted in a critical condition to a private hospital near Nayapalli.

According to reports, the woman was on her way to buy vegetables in the morning when the assailant followed and attacked her. He wanted to loot costly gold necklace.

The locals rescued the woman and rushed her to nearby hospital.

On the other hand, the Nayapalli police had started a probe into the matter and has successfully nabbed the accused today i.e. June 2.