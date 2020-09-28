Britain’s Got Talent Recap: Watch How This Indian Plus-Size Boy Set Fire On The Stage And Got The Golden Buzzer

Akshat Singh of India’s West Bengal took part in Britain’s Got Talent 13th edition. He enthralled everyone including the judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell.

Akshat Singh auditioned for BGT 2019 and finally received the Golden Buzzer from hosts of Britain’s Got Talent Ant & Dec (Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly).

“The mottos of his life are to make everyone happy and show everyone that nothing is impossible in our life,” he said before shaking his life.

The 15-year-old Akshat Singh began by break-dancing to Indian music, before switching to ‘Starships’ by Nicki Minaj. At the end of his audition he performed the splits proving that ‘fat people can dance’.

He also received standing ovation from the judged. They also gave him very good and encouraging comments for his stellar performance.

After getting the Golden Buzzer from Ant & Dec Akshat Singh performed in the live shows. He moved on to the semi-final round of Britain’s Got Talent 2019, however could not make it to the finale of the grand show.

Though Akshat Singh took part in last year’s edition of the Britain’s Got Talent, we carried this now as he has a lot to say.

Watch his auditions video: (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent)