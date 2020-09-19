Britain’s Got Talent 2020: ‘X1X Crew’ From India Gets Standing Ovation For High-Flying Semi-Final Performance; Watch Video

The 22 member dance group ‘X1X Crew’ from Mumbai gave a powerful high-flying performance during the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 last evening.

All the four judges of the evening Ashley Banjo, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon were surprised by the stunning performance of the ‘X1X Crew’ which included flips, jumps, pyramids, and even mopeds. The judges could not stop but had to give standing ovation at the end of their performances.

The judges had to pick up their favorite three acts which included X1X Crew, Magical Bones and Sirine Jahangir so that they would select one of them to send to the final directly.

Magical Bones was chosen to directly go to the final of the Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

However, still there is hope for the X1X Crew to make it to the final of the BGT 2020. They can reach the final based on the public votes.

You can vote for them via BGT app or through phone call.

In order to vote for X1X Crew you can dial 644 24 07 (from a mobile) or 09020 4424 07 (from a landline)

The vote closes at 10 am on Monday (September 21).

Three acts will be selected for the grand finale of the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 based on the number of the public votes.

Earlier in their audition round too, the Indian dancing crew had got standing ovation.

Have look at the high-flying performance of X1X Crew at the semi-finals of BGT 2020. (Video Credit: Britain’s Got Talent)

Here is the list of the acts whom you can vote and send to the final.