Screenshot from video shared by Britain's Got Talent
Screenshot from video shared by Britain's Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Semi-Finals: Indian Girl Souparnika Nair brings tears to eyes; Watch video

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ten-year-old Souparnika Nair of India once again won the hearts of the judges and audience with her jaw-dropping performance at the Semi-Finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Souparnika brought tears to the eyes of many while singing ‘Neverland’ at the BGT 2020 Semi-Finals.

Souparnika Nair also got standing ovation from all the four judges of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Ashley Banjo,Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Souparnika Nair at Britain's Got Talent 2020 Semi-Finals
Screenshot from video shared by Britain’s Got Talent
Related News

Indians among 40 semi-finalists of Britain’s Got Talent…

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 will be back on TV on August…

Britain’s Got Talent: Indian Girl Was Stopped By Simon…

In her BGT audition, she had sung “Trolley Song” by Judy Garland. Simon Cowell had stopped her and asked her to sing a song from The Greatest Showman after saying that he “didn’t love the song.” She took positivity and made proper use of the chance to show off just how powerful her voice is. As she went on to sing “Never Enough,” the audience and the judges were taken in surprise by her performances that all of them including Simon Cowell were on their feet by the end.

Apart from Souparnika Nair, the 22-member dance group X1X Crew (from Mumbai) is the other India team which have made it to the semi-final of the Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Watch Souparnika’s Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Semi-Finals video: (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent)

You might also like
State

395 new Covid-19 positives in Bhubaneswar today; 16,240 affected till date

State

Depression In Bay Of Bengal, Yellow Warning Issued For 4 Districts Of Odisha

State

Buy LIC policy, spend Rs 150 to get 19 lakhs; You will get money back whenever you…

State

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Commissionerate Police Seeks More Time To Submit…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7