Ten-year-old Souparnika Nair of India once again won the hearts of the judges and audience with her jaw-dropping performance at the Semi-Finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Souparnika brought tears to the eyes of many while singing ‘Neverland’ at the BGT 2020 Semi-Finals.

Souparnika Nair also got standing ovation from all the four judges of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Ashley Banjo,Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

In her BGT audition, she had sung “Trolley Song” by Judy Garland. Simon Cowell had stopped her and asked her to sing a song from The Greatest Showman after saying that he “didn’t love the song.” She took positivity and made proper use of the chance to show off just how powerful her voice is. As she went on to sing “Never Enough,” the audience and the judges were taken in surprise by her performances that all of them including Simon Cowell were on their feet by the end.

Apart from Souparnika Nair, the 22-member dance group X1X Crew (from Mumbai) is the other India team which have made it to the semi-final of the Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Watch Souparnika’s Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Semi-Finals video: (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent)