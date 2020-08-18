Judges and audiences of the Britain’s Got Talent were awestruck by the powerful performances of X1X Crew from India. The inspirational story and tremendous talent during their spellbinding audition got standing ovation from the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. Of course the audience too joined them.

The 22 member dance group from Mumbai auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent season 14 and made every Indian proud with their action-packed dance which is based on Indian culture and mixed up with hip hop.

The youngest member of the team is a 14 year-old while the eldest member is 28-year-old. The crew is on a mission to better the living conditions and education of each member.

“Basically we are not just friends; this is like family for us. Our style of dance is very unique as we taek inspiration from our Indian culture and mixed together with hip hop. This type of dance is known as jhama,” said one of the team members.

“We practice every day almost 10 to 12 hours. We don’t have proper place for rehearsal due to which we practice in the streets and parking places,” he added.

Another girl member of the team said that the time when we are together I think that is the time we find peace and that is the best time of the entire day for all of us.

Throughout their performance all the judges and audience present there were completely in awe. Simon Cowell was all smiles as all of the judges gave the group a standing ovation. “I have to say that was exceptional,”

Likewise, David called the performance “electric” while Amanda Holden even said that they rivaled season three winners Diversity, the dance crew that raised the bar.

The X1X crew received four yes’s from all the judges.

