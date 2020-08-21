Britain’s Got Talent 2000 will be back on TV on August 30!

In what could be considered as good news for the audience and followers of the Britain’s Got Talent, the reality show will be back on TV before the end of August. This has been confirmed by the ITV.

According to the ITV, Britain’s Got Talent will start on TV again on Sunday, August 30. It will resume with a special catch up show and run for 90 minutes between 6.30 PM and 8 PM.

Judges of the Britain’s Got Talent 2000 Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will also return with hosts Ant and Dec.

Semi-finalists of Britain’s Got Talent who got the 2020’s five golden buzzer acts will also return. They are Fayth Ifil (singer) Jon Courtney (comedian and singer), Sign Along With Us (choir), Nabil Abdulrashid (comedian) and Honey and Sammy (mother-and-daughter singing duo).

According to reports, the semi-finals will air weekly after they are pre-recorded in front of a virtual audience. However, dates and times are yet to be confirmed.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the show was suspended before the nail-biting penultimate stage due to the coronavirus pandemic in April.

The participants of Britain’s Got Talent are competing to win a £250,000 cash prize and a place on the Royal Variety Performance.

However, details for the final are to be confirmed.