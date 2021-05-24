Rairakhol: A bride and groom made a narrow escape in a road accident which occurred in Rairakhol town of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

According to reports, the couple were just maried and returning to the groom’s house at 7pm when the accident took place.

The car in which they were travelling allegedly lost control and steered into a parked JCB near Kisinda police station.

Reports say, Ramakant Dhurua, son of Rukmani Dhurua of Sargipali village under Rengali block of Sambalpur district, was returning after marrying the daughter of Benudhar Naik and Sairendri Naik of Kisinda, both of them escaped unhurt.

On getting the information, Kisinda police SI Rameshwar Singh, ASI. Bilasini Bhoi rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of locals.