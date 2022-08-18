Odisha: Breaches in embankments cause flood to worsen, water from Mahanadi enters low-lying areas

Bhubaneswar: Flood situation in the state has worsened due to multiple breaches in embankments.

Water from Mahanadi River has entered low-lying areas causing an extremely precarious situation. Embankments have been breached at five different places. Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, and Puri districts have been affected by the flood.

Last night, peak flood passed through Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur along with Cuttack and Puri districts.

Meanwhile, the water level is going down in Mundali.

So far, 1757 villages in 64 blocks of 12 districts have been affected by the floods. People in 60 wards of 10 municipalities are still surrounded by flood water. 425 villages are completely water logged. 2.5 lakh people are stuck inside places surrounded by water. 4,67,321 people have been affected by the flood.

Till now the administration has transported about 53,866 people to safety.

According to the SRC, all the necessary arrangements have been made for the people who have been translocated. Around 158 temporary kitchens have been made for the affected people, and about 60,000 people are being provided with cooked food.

Fire department and ODRAF, both are working constantly to rescue people from waterlogged areas.

Since the past three to four days people have been struggling in severely flooded areas. Flood water has been flowing at a height of four feet at some places, and water entering the house has become all too common. Houses, roads, and fields: everything has been submerged under the flood water.

People have been forced to take shelter under the open skies in temporary shelters as their houses have been submerged in water.

Damage to the houses and fields can be assessed 48 hours after the flood water has receded.