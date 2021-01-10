Jaypore: The main canal of the Kolab Dam in Jaypore district of Odisha was breached yesterday. Due to the breach, rapid flooding of farmland occurred, acres of land was submerged within moments.

Work for reconstruction of the dam has begun on a wartime basis. However, there was a breach in the canal embankment in the main branch of the Kolab Dam, which runs near the city of Jaypore, has caused such a situation.

Officials and public representatives immediately visited the site to take stock of the situation. The Chief Engineer of the Department of Water Resources has summoned the report to the Chief Construction Engineer of Kolab dam.

Farmers, on the other hand have suffered huge losses. The administration is trying its best to repair the dam at the earliest.