Breach In Embankment Of Mahanadi

Breach In embankment Of Mahanadi Near Athgarh of Odisha

Athgarh: There has been a major breach in embankment of Mahanadi in Athgarh district of Odisha, many villages have been cut off from the rest of the world.

There has been a breach in embankment near Badanauput Panchayat in Tigiria Block under Cuttack District.

The locals of the village are facing harrowing times as flood water has entered houses.

As many as 10 panchayats have been inundated.

Sand sacks are presently being used to prevent further flooding.

