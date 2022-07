Breach In Canal In Malkangiri Of Odisha, Acres Of Land Submerged

Malkangiri: A breach in canal has occurred near Gumphakonda village in Kalimela block of Malkangiri district in Odisha on Friday.

Acres of fields have been inundated after the breach in canal embankment took place.

Huge amount of crops have been damaged due to the breach.

The locals however have demanded compensation, investigation and strict legal action.

Further details are awaited.