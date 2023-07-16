Breach at 2 places in Machagaon Canal creates flood like situation in Jagatsinghpur

Two breaches occurred in Machagaon canal at Jagatsinghpur district on today morning following which water has sweeped into the villages

State
By Abhilasha 0

Jagatsinghpur: Two breaches occurred in Machagaon canal at Jagatsinghpur district on today morning following which water has sweeped into the villages creating flood like like situation in the area.

A breach of 15 feet has been detected near Daleighai and the 20 feet long breach at Tarikund in Jagatsinghpur area.

Must Read

23-year-old boy dies after falling into open drain in…

80-year-old woman gets beaten up and thrown out of house by…

Youth dies by suicide on facebook live in Jharsuguda

Following the two breaches, water was seen  flowing on Cuttack-Jagatsinghpur road which led to disruption in the movement of vehicular traffic for some time and people are facing issues.

You might also like
State

People steal vegetables after truck overturns in Boudh

State

Odisha monsoon update: Heavy rainfall anticipated, orange warning issued to 7…

State

Odisha Govt successfully organized Odisha Investors’ Meet in Raipur

State

Odisha’s leading Television channel Kalinga TV observes 9th Foundation Day in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans