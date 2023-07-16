Breach at 2 places in Machagaon Canal creates flood like situation in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Two breaches occurred in Machagaon canal at Jagatsinghpur district on today morning following which water has sweeped into the villages creating flood like like situation in the area.

A breach of 15 feet has been detected near Daleighai and the 20 feet long breach at Tarikund in Jagatsinghpur area.

Following the two breaches, water was seen flowing on Cuttack-Jagatsinghpur road which led to disruption in the movement of vehicular traffic for some time and people are facing issues.