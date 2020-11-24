Brand New Car Rams Into Showroom Wall; Watch Viral Video

By WCE 3

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has shared an old video of a car accident which has gone viral on several social media platform once again with over a million views.

Sunil shared the video on his Instagram this Sunday and caption it as “New car, directly from showroom to service station.”

In the video, which was uploaded on YouTube earlier in the month June, shows how a driver ramming a brand new Kia Carnival minivan into a showroom wall minutes after it was purchased.

Watch video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

