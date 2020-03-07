Puri: The government officials, working under the Brahmagiri Tehisil office in Odisha’s Puri district, began indefinite pen-down strike on Saturday seeking justice over an attack on Tehsildar and their colleagues yesterday.

All the employees of Brahmagiri Tehisil office and as many as 11 Revenue Inspector (RI) offices in Brahmagiri staged the pen-down strike seeking immediate arrest of the culprits and providing adequate security to the officials at their respective office premises.

According to reports, two unidentified miscreants, who were in inebriated condition, barged into Brahmagiri Tehisil office and attacked Tehsildar Kishore Kumar Panda when a review meeting was going on in the office on Friday.

Two other officials of the Tehsil office were also attacked by the miscreants.

Later, the Tehisldar lodged a complaint at Brahmagiri police station in this connection.

Meanwhile, official work at 11 RI offices and the Tehsil office have been affected due to the strike.